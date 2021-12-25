STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police claim Sanjay Dasburma aide murder mystery unravelled, two arrested

The accused were identified as Jagannath Sarangi of Sasan Damodarpur and Ashok Upadhyay of Chakrapara village. They were arrested under Sections 302, 120b, 201 and 34 of IPC.

By Express News Service

PURI: The Crime Branch (CB) on Friday claimed to have unravelled the murder mystery of Chitta Ranjan Palei, a key associate of BJD leader and deputy chairman of State Planning Board Sanjay Dasburma, after arresting of two persons in this connection.

The accused were identified as Jagannath Sarangi of Sasan Damodarpur and Ashok Upadhyay of Chakrapara village. They were arrested under Sections 302, 120b, 201 and 34 of IPC. The duo was produced in Puri SDJM court and remanded in judicial custody after their bail plea was rejected. 

Addressing media persons, DSP Sisir Mishra, who is heading the CB team, said the arrests were made on the basis of lie-detection test of five suspects, scientific, forensic and postmortem report besides eyewitnesses of the murder. “We have approached the court seeking a week’s remand of the accused duo,” he informed.

Mishra also did not rule out the arrest of more persons in the case. Police sources said accused Jagannath and Chitta visited a family in Chakrapara village on December 11 night. There was an altercation between them which led to Chitta’s murder.

Chitta (22) of Sanabenakudi village within Brahmagiri police limits, had gone to attend a feast in Jagannath’s rented house at Matiapara in Puri town on December 11 night. When he did not return home, family members lodged a missing complaint with police. 

The next day, police found Jagannath at the bridge over Bhargavi river near Gadamrugasira. Bloodstains and Chitta’s belongings including his two-wheeler were also found at the spot. Later, Chitta’s body was recovered from Bhargavi.

