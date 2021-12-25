STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SC woman ‘denied’ job: SC Commission orders inquiry 

Kunilata Bhoi (46) of Bakharbad under Balikuda block, a graduate, had applied online for a job of an Anganwadi worker in the village in November this year.

Published: 25th December 2021

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday directed Jagatsinghpur Collector to conduct an inquiry into the allegation by a widowed SC woman of being refused an Anganwadi job on age grounds, and submit an action taken report within 30 days after receipt of the notice. 

Kunilata Bhoi (46) of Bakharbad under Balikuda block, a graduate, had applied online for a job of an Anganwadi worker in the village in November this year.

The upper age limit for the post is 42 for general candidates, with a relaxation of five years for SC and ST category. Her application, however, was rejected by the child development project officer (CDPO) of Balikuda without considering the upper age relaxation. 

Bhoi then reached out to the administration which on December 7 directed the district social welfare officer to look into the matter but to no avail. Later, President of Dalit Bikash Parishad Sankar Das sought the intervention of NCSC on behalf of Bhoi after which the apex body issued the order. 

