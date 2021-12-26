Class X assessment test on schedule: Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid apprehensions of a third wave due to Omicron, the State government on Saturday clarified that the summative assessment - I for Class X students in schools affiliated to Board of Secondary Education (BSE) will be carried out as per schedule.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said the assessment will be conducted in accordance with the syllabus covered so far.

The assessment, scheduled to begin on December 27, was postponed to January 5, 2022 by the BSE after the examination dates clashed with the Christmas holidays. It will continue till January 8 and around 5.7 lakh students will appear for the test.

The Minister said that it is important to carry out the assessment in view of the pandemic which, depending on its severity in the coming days, may force the BSE to conduct an alternative assessment.

“If the Class X examinations are not conducted for any reason, the marks obtained by students in the assessment will help in the evaluation process,” he said.

The examination will be held with strict compliance to Covid-19 safety protocol and the standard operating procedure issued earlier to the schools for offline classes.

The assessment was introduced after BSE faced challenges in carrying out alternative evaluation of students after the HSC Examination was scrapped this year owing to the pandemic.