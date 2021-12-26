STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi flags delay in four-laning of highway

Aparajita Sarangi has expressed concern over non-submission of proposal by Odisha government to the Centre to include Cuttack-Paradip State Highway as national highway.

Published: 26th December 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2021 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi (Photo | EPS)

By Siba Prasad Tripathy
Express News Service

PARADIP: MP Aparajita Sarangi has expressed concern over non-submission of proposal by the State government to the Centre to include Cuttack-Paradip State Highway as national highway (NH).

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 97th birth anniversary in Paradip, the BJP national spoke sperson questioned the delay in four-laning of the important road and its inclusion as NH and also took up other issues like generating employment opportunities for local youths in the industrial hub.

She also questioned the misuse of CSR funds by various industries in the port city. Later, she unveiled a statue of the former PM at Vajpayee Park here.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aparajita Sarangi Cuttack Paradip
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp