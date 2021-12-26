Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi flags delay in four-laning of highway

Siba Prasad Tripathy By

Express News Service

PARADIP: MP Aparajita Sarangi has expressed concern over non-submission of proposal by the State government to the Centre to include Cuttack-Paradip State Highway as national highway (NH).

Addressing mediapersons on the occasion of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 97th birth anniversary in Paradip, the BJP national spoke sperson questioned the delay in four-laning of the important road and its inclusion as NH and also took up other issues like generating employment opportunities for local youths in the industrial hub.

She also questioned the misuse of CSR funds by various industries in the port city. Later, she unveiled a statue of the former PM at Vajpayee Park here.