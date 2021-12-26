STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Panchayat elections: BJD resolves to field 40 per cent candidates from OBCs

The BJD said Odisha government had no option but to abide by the Supreme Court ruling on the OBC reservation issue. 

Published: 26th December 2021

BJD Supporters

BJD Supporters (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking a beating after Odisha High Court rejected the draft notification on reservation to other backward classes (OBCs), the State executive committee of the ruling BJD on Saturday passed a resolution to nominate 40 per cent candidates in the forthcoming elections to panchayati raj institutions.

Providing due representation to OBCs in the panchayat election was the only agenda in the executive committee meeting which was not attended by BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“The resolution was sent to the Chief Minister for his approval. He has given his stamp of approval to it,” said the BJD statement.

BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das moved the proposal which was passed unanimously.  After a threadbare discussion on the issue, the BJD said the State government had no option but to abide by the Supreme Court ruling on the OBC reservation issue. 

It asserted that the regional party has taken all possible measures for the economic development and equal rights of the OBCs. After the apex court ruling, now the ball is in the Centre’s court.

“The BJD has requested the Centre to take all possible legal and Constitutional measures to protect the interest of the OBCs with an assurance to accept any decision that will serve the interest of the vast majority of the population,” the resolution said.  

The party had shown its commitment for women by providing them one-third reservation in the last general elections to Lok Sabha and Assembly. It resolved its commitment by passing a resolution to field at least 40 per cent of candidates from OBCs in the coming PRIs elections, it added. 

Dubbing the BJD resolution as an eyewash, Opposition said that this is a desperate attempt to win over OBC voters. State BJP OBC Morcha president Suratha Biswal said, “Approximately 50 MLAs in the current Assembly are OBCs without any reservation. 

