Rourkela girl fights knife-wielding snatcher

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a display of exemplary courage, a 20-year-old girl student fought against a knife wielding snatcher on the ring road here during wee hours on Saturday.

The miscreant, however, managed to escape with her mobile phone and other belongings. A complaint was later lodged at the Sector-3 police station.

A Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) student in Bhubaneswar, the girl was returning home at Sector-17 in a bus when she missed her stop and got down on the ring road.

She crossed the road and was walking towards her locality talking to her mother over phone, when the miscreant attacked her at knife-point and demanded her belongings.

None of the people present responded to her call for help, prompting her to fight back, she said.

“Though I was scared, I fought back. While I engaged with the attacker, none of the people present came forward to my rescue. This is why every girl should learn self-defence,” the girl said. Additional SP SK Behera said a case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab the snatcher.