Amid Omicron threat, Koraput risks poor border vigil

Most people crossing over to the district are seen flouting Covid regulations without wearing masks and gathering in large numbers in local ‘haats’ in bordering villages.

Published: 27th December 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JEYPORE:  Though Omicron cases are on the rise in the State, Koraput district administration is yet to ramp up measures to monitor cross-border movement of people from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Chhattisgarh. 

The NH-56, which connects Visakhapatnam and Raipur via Koraput, is one of the most important routes for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, AP, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh and sees a vehicular traffic of up to 5,000 daily. Bordering villages like Chandili (Kotpad) and Sunki (Pottangi) are all the more vulnerable as they see maximum inflow of visitors from neighbouring states like Chhattisgarh and AP and are at a higher risk of virus spread.

Most people crossing over to the district are seen flouting Covid regulations without wearing masks and gathering in large numbers in local ‘haats’ in bordering villages.  This has spread apprehension among locals as there is poor enforcement of safety norms by the administration at strategic places.

Before the second wave of the pandemic struck, the district administration had deployed police and revenue personnel to strictly enforce Covid guidelines in tribal areas to check the virus spread. But this time, measures are yet to be taken leading people to panic amid apprehension of a third wave.

“Most Covid cases during the first two waves were from bordering states and the administration must ensure strict surveillance this time as well,” said Prasant Patnaik, a social activist from Pottangi.  Chief district medical officer in-charge Arun Padhi informed that there is no significant spike in Covid cases in the district. The administration will ensure vigil at Chandili and Sunki borders and take necessary steps as per the demands of the situation, he said. 

