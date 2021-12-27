STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP MP Basant Panda slams CM Naveen Patnaik's 'new Odisha' call

The government is yet to put up a flawless system to ensure minimum support price for paddy and the farming community is yet to get respite from exploitation of rice millers. 

Published: 27th December 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 12:27 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Basant Panda addressing mediapersons

BJP MP Basant Panda addressing mediapersons. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his call to build a new and prosperous Odisha. Taking a dig at the ruling BJD, BJP MP Basant Panda said the State has been utterly neglected under the regional party's rule of over 22 years. For BJD, party interest has always remained above the state's interest, he added. 

As if 22 years is not enough, the Chief Minister needs more time to build a new Odisha. This is an admission in itself by him of his failure to bring desired progress and development to the State, he said.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's commitment to the farmers, Panda said farmers are the most neglected by the BJD government. The government is yet to put up a flawless system to ensure minimum support price for paddy and the farming community is yet to get respite from exploitation of rice millers. 

On the law and order situation in the state, the BJP leader said crimes against women have been steadily increasing as is evident from the recent murder case of school teacher Mamita Meher in Kalahandi district. 

Instead of providing justice to Mamita’s family, the Chief Minister prefers to protect to Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra who had close links with the prime accused in the case, Gobinda Sahu, the MP said.

