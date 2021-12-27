Dense fog warning for Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast dense fog at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Kandhamal, Ganjam, Kalahandi, Malkangiri and Koraput districts on Monday morning.

Shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in interior Odisha and at one or two places in coastal districts during the period. The IMD has predicted shallow to moderate fog at one or two places in coastal districts on Monday night and Tuesday morning. “Fog will prevail in some parts of Odisha in next two days due to clear sky conditions, moisture availability and calm winds,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das.

Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena has directed the police and Transport department officers to take adequate precautionary measures to avoid any untoward incident. Meanwhile, no significant change is expected in minimum (night) temperature for next four to five days and it is likely to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in the State during the period.