‘Govt committed to reduce poverty in Odisha’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Sunday asserted that the aim of his government is to reduce poverty in Odisha by 10 per cent over the next five years.Recounting a few of the numerous achievements of the State government while addressing party members during the regional outfit’s 25th foundation day celebrations here, the Chief Minister said Odisha has created history in poverty reduction in the country. “We have brought down poverty level from 63 per cent to 29 per cent. Over 80 lakh people have been elevated from below poverty line and with your support we aim to reduce poverty by another 10 per cent in the next five years,” he said.

There was a time when Odisha was dependent on other states for its food requirements. But now, it has become a food surplus State and is placed third for its contribution to the country’s food basket. The credit goes to the farmers of the State. “I assure my firm commitment to the agriculture sector and the farmers. We will continue to strive to double the income of the farmers,” he said.

Expressing his gratitude to people of the State and the party members, the Chief Minister said BJD has been growing from strength to strength and has created a special identity for itself in the political landscape of the country. “It has been possible due to the immense love of people of Odisha and the dedication of the party’s workers. Let us keep this bond intact and work together to build a new Odisha,” he said.

The BJD during its journey of 25 years has emerged as a symbol of hope and trust for the 4.5 crore people of the State. The party has transformed itself into a social movement. “The BJD has not just won five successive Assembly polls with electoral landslides but also been the driving force of Odisha’s development and social transformation,” the party supremo said.

There is a huge difference between the Odisha of 2000 and today. The transformation was made possible because of the people centric programmes of the government. The Chief Minister called upon party workers to re-dedicate themselves to build a new and prosperous Odisha. He said the State has been recognised across the globe for its disaster management and has received accolades from organisations like the United Nations and NITI Aayog.Taking a jibe at the BJP-led government at Centre, the Chief Minister said the BJD has no boss in New Delhi. “The people of Odisha are the real boss and the party is only answerable to them,” he said.