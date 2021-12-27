ICG rescues 20 B’deshi fishermen stranded at sea

By Express News Service

PARADIP: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Sunday rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen stranded in the Bay of Bengal off Paradip coast. The fishermen were adrift at sea without food and water for nearly a fortnight after the engine of their boat reportedly developed a technical snag. Sources said local fishermen of Astaranga in Puri spotted a Bangladeshi fishing vessel stranded in Indian waters and informed ICG.

An ICG team rushed to the spot and rescued the stranded fishermen. They were brought to Paradip coast in two boats from Astaranga and given food, water and first-aid. Their fishing vessel was also brought to safety and handed over to Paradip Marine police.

During interrogation, the rescued fishermen informed that they had set sail from Bangladesh on December 7. However, their vessel developed engine trouble a few days later and they entered Indian waters. Since then, they were stranded due to rough sea. They reportedly ran out of food supplies and were surviving on ice which was stocked in the boat for storage of fish.

A joint team of Marine police and ICG has started investigation into the incident. A technical team inspected the fishing vessel to ascertain the actual reason behind the entry of Bangladeshi fishermen to Indian waters. Sources said while the fishing vessel has been anchored, ICG and Marine police are interrogating the fishermen. Their voter ID cards are also being verified.

Additional SP of Paradip Nimain Charan Sethi said, “While a team is investigating the matter, we have informed the headquarters of ICG about the Bangladeshi fishermen. On Monday, officials of Indian Navy and Customs department will interrogate them. If illegal intrusion is proved, action will be taken against the fishermen.”