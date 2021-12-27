Man dies after banned manja slits his throat

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man was killed after his throat was slit with a glass-coated Chinese kite string (manja) on Cuttack-Chandbali State Highway within Jagatpur police limits on Sunday. The victim, Jayant Samal, a mason from Bhairpur was enroute to Cuttack on his motorcycle with his wife when the incident occurred. Eyewitnesses said Jayant got entangled in the manja attached to a kite being flown by a minor boy near Pirabazaar at around 4.45 pm. As the sharp thread slit his throat, Jayant fell off his motorcycle and lay bleeding on the road writhing in pain.He was rescued by locals 10 minutes later. While Jayant breathed his last at Sadguru Hospital in Jagatpur, his wife escaped unhurt in the incident.

Basing on an FIR filed by Jayant’s brother-in-law Ramesh Kumar Swain, police swung into action and seized the manja from the spot and detained the minor. Jagatpur IIC Rabindra Meher said the boy is being questioned to ascertain why he was flying the kite at a public place using the string which is banned by the administration.In 2016, the district administration, acting on the directions of Orissa High Court had imposed restrictions on use of glass coated Chinese strings. However, despite the ban, use of such strings continues unabated and has claimed four lives in the last six years.

Five years back, a six-year-old girl Swetalina Behera died after her throat was slit by a manja while she was returning home along with her parents on a motorcycle on NH-16 near Phulnakhara. On January 4, 2015, one Satyaranjan Behera died in a similar manner near Khannagar in the city. A lawyer of Madhuban in Barang locality was killed after his throat was slit by a string near Purighat the same year. Meanwhile, locals blamed the police for not checking the sale and purchase of Chinese manja. “Such incidents can be averted if the production, sale and purchase of Chinese manja is checked,” said a local Ramakrishna Mishra.