Naveen invites businesses to Odisha 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called upon entrepreneurs attending the annual Indian Chemical Engineering Congress ‘CHEMCON-2021’ to consider Odisha as their next investment destination.Inaugurating the five-day event organised by Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers (IIChE) and IMMT-Bhubaneswar, Naveen assured investors best-in-class facilitation and enabling environment to set up their ventures.

“The State government has taken several measures over the years to ensure that we sustainably leverage our natural resources for the development of the State and its people. With the mantra of infrastructure-led-development, we are coming up with Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region at Paradip and port-related industrial complexes at Dhamra and Gopalpur that will further aid the growth,” he said.

Stating that sustainable utilisation of resources for the chemical and mineral sector is an area of focus to diversify the industry portfolio of the State, the Chief Minister hoped the conference will come up with new and innovative ideas on more sustainable ways of resource utilisation that will help develop Odisha into a global player in the chemicals sector.CHEMCON-2021 features a host of events, including memorial and plenary lectures, seminars, international symposiums, panel discussions and exhibitions.