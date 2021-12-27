STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NBW against TPCODL staff recalled

Published: 27th December 2021 04:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR:  The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Cuttack has recalled the non-bailable warrants (NBWs) issued against two staff of the Tata Power Central Odisha Distribution Ltd (TPCODL) by District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Jagatsinghpur.

It has also termed as superficial the order which directed arrest of a junior engineer and SDO for failing to appear before the panel despite repeated reminders over non-supply of power to a consumer and issued the NBW. The engineers then appealed before the State commission challenging the order which it found to be superficial, resulting in it being recalled. Since the complainant had not performed his duty by not complying to the order, question of any violation does not arise, the State consumer panel stated in its order. 

A TPCODL spokesperson said the utility is committed to transform power distribution scenario and working tirelessly to enhance consumer experience. Sources said, complaint against the power utility engineers was made by one Rahemat Ali Khan of Hazipur within Biridi police limits earlier in October citing irregularities in meter installation and subsequent disconnection of power supply to his house.
 

