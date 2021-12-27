NIT-R paralysed as top posts lie vacant

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) is grappling with administrative paralysis as two top positions in the institute are lying vacant for a while now. The post of Chairman of the Board of Governors - highest governing body on policy decisions, supervision and governance - is vacant since June last year after end of three years tenure of Dr.Santrupt B Misra. Similarly, the post of Director is vacant for more than two months now after five year tenure of Prof Animesh Biswas ended in October. Prof Biswas was in additional charge of the Chairman of the Board of Governors owing to the vacancy.

Sources said, Prof Simanchal Panigrahi, by virtue of his seniority, is likely to be in-charge Director till a full-time Director is appointed. Those familiar with the institute’s functioning said issues including recruitment and academic matters are handled by a full-time Director, who has to take decisions driving growth and development of the institute, which is not possible with an in-charge authority.

Same is the case with the Board of Governors which is the highest policy making body as regards infrastructure development, engagement of the institution with foreign universities and ratification of appointments of faculty and non-faculty members. But with two major posts vacant, most administrative works of the premier institute continue to remain hanging.

Former Director of NIT-R Prof SK Sarangi said such delay in appointment of top positions is not new and continues to be national phenomena. While institutes suffer, the academic community is unhappy and helpless, he said.

Criticising the Education Ministry for its lackadaisical mindset and absence of a sense of urgency, elected council member of NIT-R Alumni Association, Bimal Bisi said policy and administrative paralysis at the institute level is inevitable owing to vacancies in important posts. There should be a firm mechanism for timely appointment of top positions, he added.

In 2002, the Regional College of Engineering was elevated to NIT-Rourkela. Since then, appointments of Directors have taken place five times till 2016 and each time there was reportedly a delay of three to nine months, while in case of the Chairman of Board of Governors, the delay goes beyond 18 months.