One killed, 2 injured in group clash, 12 detained

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: A 30-year-old man was killed and two others sustained critical injuries in a group clash at Panasiya Chowk within Baisinga police limits here on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Sk Gilani of Jangrai village in Balasore’s Chasakhanda panchayat. The injured duo is Sk Refakat and Wasim Ahmed of Jangrai. Police have detained 12 persons in this connection.

Sources said Refakat along with Ahmed had come to Panasiya Chowk on a two-wheeler to buy some instruments for his welding shop. After making the purchases, they hired an auto-rickshaw to transport the instruments. While passing through a busy road, the auto-rickshaw got stuck in a congestion following which Refakat got down from his bike and asked a group of people encroaching the road to move away.

However, the group refused to budge and a heated argument ensued. Gilani, who owned a shop along the road, arrived at the spot and tried to pacify the situation. However, members of the group brought out a sword and attacked Gilani, Refakat and Ahmed, leaving them critically injured.

The trio was rushed to Baisinga hospital and later admitted to FM Medical College and Hospital. Gilani was being shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack when he succumbed to his injuries. The condition of Refakat and Ahmed is critical.

Baisinga IIC Prabhanshu Sekhar Mishra said 12 persons have been detained in this connection. Two separate cases have been registered and prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC clamped at Panasiya.

IG, Eastern Range Himanshu Lal reached the spot to take stock of the situation. Ten platoons of police force, five SDPOs and seven IICs of Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts are camping at the spot to avert any further flare-up.