Paddy purchase slow, farmers distraught

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: A month after it started, kharif paddy procurement in Kalahandi district is moving at a snail’s pace due to a plethora of problems, leaving the farmers deeply worried. Delay in issue of tokens, artificial shortage of gunny bags and concern of millers over delivery of fortified rice kernels (FRK) are some of the reasons attributed to the tardy pace of procurement.

The administration started procurement in Kalahandi on November 25 through 207 purchasing centres of 74 PACS and 33 women SHGs. For the first phase, the Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (OSCSC) has set a target to lift 40.25 lakh quintal paddy in the district in the current kharif season. However, just over 12.70 lakh quintal of paddy has been procured so far. In the last kharif season, 68.40 lakh quintal paddy was procured in the district.

Sources said a large number of farmers are yet to get tokens and some have received partial ones. Farmer Rabi Mishra of Gumabahal village under Kalampur block said he harvested paddy a fortnight back. Of his 108 quintal paddy, he has received token to sell 70 quintal on February 22 in the first phase. There is uncertainty over sale of the balance quantity.

Similarly, Bibhuti Majhi of the same village is waiting for token to sell his surplus paddy of 260 quintal. Sources said the situation is similar across the district. Adding to the token misery is artificial shortage of gunny bags which has resulted in slow lifting of paddy from purchasing centres.

Reportedly, some millers are delaying lifting of paddy on the pretext of short production of gunny bags last year. As supply in the market is less, they are getting used gunny bags from Raipur in Chhattisgarh. However, sources in OSCSC said so far, the Corporation has supplied four lakh bales of gunny bags to millers and there should not be shortage of bags.

Another reason for slow procurement pace is the apprehension of millers that FCI may not purchase adequate quantity of rice. President of Kalahandi Rice Millers’ Association Nalini Patjoshi said FCI is asking for vitamin fortified boiled rice in which one per cent FRK supplied by the State government is mixed. However, FCI is rejecting a huge quantity of the rice on the ground of poor quality of FRK.

Patjoshi further said, in the current season, FCI has not yet taken delivery of rice. Since there is uncertainty of delivery of custom milled rice at FCI points, it is feared that the rice will deteriorate due to long duration of storage.

The association has already apprised the district administration about its concerns, he added. In such a situation, farmers who have received tokens are spending sleepless nights waiting for their turn at mandis. Those who are waiting for tokens have stacked their harvested paddy under the open sky in fields and guarding it by braving the severe cold conditions.

