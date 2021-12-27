STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Patsani reminds CM of RS promise

Senior BJP leader and former MP Prasanna Patsani once again expressed his desire to be a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 27th December 2021 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2021 11:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former MP Prasanna Patsani once again expressed his desire to be a member of the Rajya Sabha. As the BJD celebrated its foundation day on Sunday, Patasani took the opportunity to remind Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of his promise to send him to the upper house of the Parliament. Patsani’s statement came after organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das said if the Chief Minister promises something, he fulfils it. Patasani was quick to remind that the CM had promised to send him to the Rajya Sabha and that it was time to fulfil it. Recently, Patsani who was elected to the Lok Sabha five times consecutively and to Odisha Assembly four times, created a ripple in political circles by openly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He, however, dodged a question when asked if he has any plans to join the saffron party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Patriotism vs humanity, and blinkered Indian media
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Sudha Murty's anecdote in text gives north Kerala boy courage to nail abuser
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
12-year-old boy beats Covid-19, long odds after 65 days of ECMO
Taking cognizance of the matter, the Khandwa District Education Officer is issuing a show-cause notice to the school.
Row as school question paper in MP asks to name son of Kareena, Saif Ali Khan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp