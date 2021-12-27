Patsani reminds CM of RS promise

BHUBANESWAR: Senior BJP leader and former MP Prasanna Patsani once again expressed his desire to be a member of the Rajya Sabha. As the BJD celebrated its foundation day on Sunday, Patasani took the opportunity to remind Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of his promise to send him to the upper house of the Parliament. Patsani’s statement came after organisational secretary of the party Pranab Prakash Das said if the Chief Minister promises something, he fulfils it. Patasani was quick to remind that the CM had promised to send him to the Rajya Sabha and that it was time to fulfil it. Recently, Patsani who was elected to the Lok Sabha five times consecutively and to Odisha Assembly four times, created a ripple in political circles by openly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He, however, dodged a question when asked if he has any plans to join the saffron party.
