S’garh prepares to cover children, others for booster 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The slow pace of Covid-19 vaccination in Sundargarh notwithstanding, the district administration is gearing up for inoculation of children and booster dose for targeted categories from January.

Official sources said nearly 1.15 lakh adolescents aged 15-18 years have been identified for Covid vaccination from January 3 after receiving instructions from higher authorities while around 1.39 lakh healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens are scheduled to get booster dose from January 10.

Ironically, the district at present is struggling with administration of around 10,900 vaccine doses against the need for nearly 27,000. There is however no shortage of supply and there’s ready stock of around one lakh doses at present.

It is learnt that after repeated nudges from the State government, the local administration could administer about 1,74,904 doses between December 9 to 26 as around 3.20 lakh adults are still uncovered. Of nearly 16.53 lakh eligible adult population in the district, 13.33 lakh have taken first dose and 8.5 lakh have taken both doses till now.

Concerned at the slow pace of vaccination in the face of the new threat of the Omicron variant, chief district medical and public health officer (CDM-PHO) Dr SK Mishra recently appealed to all district and block officials to help speed up the inoculation drive.

Authorities should pave way for tagging of vaccination with distribution of ration and livelihood benefits and give priority to beneficiaries as per their vaccination status, he said, adding that focus is to inoculate eligible children and ensure booster doses to targeted population while continuing with administration of first and second doses.

