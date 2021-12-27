State gears up to vaccinate 25l teenagers from next month 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Covid vaccination for teenagers aged 15 to 18 and booster dose for frontline workers and senior citizens with comorbidities, the State government has started the process of mobilising resources to begin the drive from next month.

The Health and Family Welfare department on Sunday began preparations by asking the districts to compile a list of eligible beneficiaries and submit it in the next couple of days. The State has around 25 lakh teenagers in the age group selected for the first phase vaccination among the paediatric population.

Director of Family Welfare and nodal officer of Covid vaccination Dr Bijay Panigrahi said collectors and CDMOs have been asked to get the list of beneficiaries ready and share it with the State office for uniform distribution of vaccine doses. “We have our session sites ready. The State has over 1,800 vaccination centres apart from mobile units. The inoculation will start after the Centre issues a fresh guideline on the vaccination of children and administration of booster doses. We would deploy more vaccinators, if required, to cover the eligible beneficiaries at the earliest,” he said.

The Prime Minister had announced to begin the vaccination of children from January 3 and booster dose from January 10. As the elderly population, above 60 years of age, would require a ‘comorbidity certificate’ to take the booster shot, the State is waiting for Centre’s guidelines on selection of vaccine to proceed in this regard.

The Health department has also been stressing second dose vaccination through door-to-door visits as the coverage is around 68 per cent against the first dose coverage of 90 per cent. While around 36 lakh people are yet to take at least a single dose, more than 30 lakh are due for second dose.

So far, 2.89 crore people have received their first shot and 1.98 crore have been fully vaccinated. “We are also accelerating the first dose as the target is to cover all age-appropriate beneficiaries of at least one dose by January 15,” Dr Panigrahi said.The State has around 52 lakh vaccine doses, including 37 lakh of Covishield and 15 lakh of Covaxin.