Odisha Congress lends support to locals, opposes petrochemical, Subarnarekha projects

BALASORE: Hundreds of people along with Congress leaders on Monday attended a Praja Meli (public meeting) organised by the Vitamati Surakshya Samiti (VSS) in Baliapal block’s Kawmari village, to oppose the proposed petrochemical and Subarnarekha port projects at Chowmukh.

Speaking at the event, the general secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Odisha in-charge Dr. A Chellakumar said nearly 50,000 families in Baliapal block will be adversely affected if the two projects materialise.

Large tracts of fertile land will be destroyed. Besides, farmers will be losers as the State government does not have the capacity to compensate as per the quality and value of the lands, he said.

Citing Dhamra port in Bhadrak district which is now being operated by a private company, the senior leader claimed that none of the ports established during the BJD government has managed to survive.

“How much compensation or employment opportunities did the affected people get when Dhamra port came up? The Congress is with farmers of Baliapal block and will fight for their rights,” he said.

Echoing similar views, head of the VSS Arun Jena said the Samiti will continue to oppose the projects and support the farmers in the fight for their future.

Congress leaders Sudarshan Das, Navajyoti Patnaik, Satyasiba Das and Bijan Nayak were present, among others.

Sources said at least 3,320 acre land will be required for the two projects. The State government has a target to spend Rs 78,225 crore for the purpose and provide job opportunities to around 10,000 people.