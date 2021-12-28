STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Villagers demands met, anti-JSW fight loses steam

During Posco movement, two outfits namely Posco Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (PPSS) and United Action Committee (UAC) were majorly involved in the protests.

Published: 28th December 2021 11:19 AM

The main road in Dhinkia dug up by villagers protesting the JSW project

The main road in Dhinkia dug up by villagers protesting the JSW project

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a major relief for JSW and the State government, the movement against the steel plant by the Jindal Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (JPSS ) seems to be losing steam in Dhinkia panchayat with villagers gradually withdrawing from protests after fulfillment of their demands by the district administration. 

During Posco movement, two outfits namely Posco Pratirodha Sangram Samiti (PPSS) and United Action Committee (UAC) were majorly involved in the protests. While the JPSS started functioning along the lines of PPSS, members of the UAC are no longer vocal about the JSW project as their demands were earlier ignored by the administration. Besides, many of them belong to the BJD and are deliberately staying away from the stirs keeping in mind the upcoming panchayat elections. 

Confessing to the same, UAC member Tamil Pradhan said lack of unity among leaders and villagers has led to the weakening of the outfit’s activities. Local leaders are also not coming forward as they do not want to risk their political careers with rural polls approaching, he said. 

Pradhan informed that UAC now has taken efforts to form a coordination committee among people of Dhinkia, Nuagaon and Gadakujang panchayats, not to fight against JSW steel plant but to fulfill different demands of affected villagers. 

Without UAC support, the JPSS is losing its hold as villagers of Govindpur and Trilochanpur have already agreed to cooperate with the steel project after their demands were fulfilled by the administration and IOCL authorities. Moreover, residents of newly created Mahala and Patana revenue villages who had joined the JSW movement may now not participate reportedly due to the implementation of different development works. 

However, alleging that the government is using the British policy of ‘Divide and Rule’ for the JSW project, former Congress MLA and president of JPSS Lalatendu Mohapatra demanded the withdrawal of police forces to restore peace in Dhinkia. 

Meanwhile, a senior revenue official on condition of anonymity said the intention behind bifurcating Dhinkia panchayat is only to expedite different development work in newly created Mahala and Patana villages.

