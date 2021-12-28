STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Woman dies after touching live wire laid by poachers

She was identified as Rajani Jena. Sources said the woman was going to her farmland on Sunday when she came in contact with the live wire.

Published: 28th December 2021

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A 35-year-old woman died of burn injuries on Monday after coming in contact with a live wire reportedly laid by poachers to kill wild animals at Gandhinagar village within Buguda police limits in Ganjam district.

She was identified as Rajani Jena. Sources said the woman was going to her farmland on Sunday when she came in contact with the live wire. She sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to Buguda hospital and later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH). As she had suffered over 90 per cent burns, she was shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack. However, she succumbed during treatment on the day.

As the news of Rajani’s death spread, locals demanded compensation for her family and stern action against forest officials besides immediate arrest of the poachers. Anil Moharana, a villager, alleged that poachers regularly lay live wires to kill animals and the forest officials have turned a blind eye to the illegal practice.

“Laying of live wires for poaching is a regular affair in Gandhinagar, B. Borada, Dakarabadi and nearby villages. Poachers kill animals and sell their meat in the market. Locals have approached the forest officials in this regard several times in the past but to no avail,” Anil added.

In a similar incident on November 26, one Srikant Gouda of nearby Kanheipur had died after coming in contact with a live wire laid by poachers. Forester Fakir Charan Behera said an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason behind the woman’s death.

