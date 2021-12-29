Third wave peak likely by February end: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Tuesday predicted that the Covid cases may peak here by February-end as the state saw a delayed first and second wave in comparison to other states.

Director of Health Services Dr. Bijay Mohapatra said the third wave of the pandemic may begin by mid-January and peak by end of February if Omicron fuels the next phase as anticipated by the experts.

“Not only the peak of the first wave but the second wave was also delayed in Odisha. As per the prediction of ICMR, if the third wave strikes in January, the state will witness the peak towards February-end. It will not be as severe as the second wave,” he told media persons.

As directed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during a recent review, the Health department has begun arrangements on a war-footing to deal with any eventuality in the wake of a surge in Omicron cases.

While the oxygen beds and paediatric facilities are getting readied in accordance with the Centre’s guidelines, procurement of equipment, essential drugs, hospital consumables and safety guard is on. “We have already strengthened the health infrastructure and are prepared to tackle the third wave. Districts have been instructed to enforce all protocols which were followed during the second wave and keep the Covid facilities ready,” Dr. Mohapatra said. If the country sees around 14 lakh cases a day as anticipated by Niti Aayog member (health) Dr. VK Paul, Odisha may witness 20,000 to 25,000 cases daily.

So far, the state has reported eight Omicron cases, all foreign returnees. There has been no detection of local cases.

Meanwhile, the state recorded a marginal rise in new cases as 156 persons tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours as against 123 cases a day before.

The test positivity also rose from 0.19 per cent (pc) to 0.3 pc and two persons succumbed to the disease during the period.

Of the fresh cases, a maximum of 53 were from Khurda, followed by 19 from Sambalpur and 10 from Cuttack. The active cases dropped to 1,374 following the recovery of 185 patients.