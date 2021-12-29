Delay in crop loss assessment leaves farmers high and dry in Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Inordinate delay in crop loss assessment due to untimely rains in the last two months in Ganjam and Gajapati districts has left farmers helpless. Protesting the delay, farmers in Gajapati under the aegis of the district farmers’ committee staged a blockade at R Sitapur on the outskirts of Paralakhemundi on Tuesday leading to vehicular traffic disruption in Mohona, Rayagada and Berhampur for more than an hour.

Although the Ganjam district Agriculture wing had submitted the preliminary loss report by mid-December, the final assessment is yet to be completed. “While the preliminary report shows loss of paddy on around 69,420 hectare of land, our estimate of actual loss covers at least 1.5 lakh hectare,” said Simanchal Nahak, secretary of Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha, adding that around 50 per cent of the crop has been harvested and the rest would take another 10 days.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s special package for affected farmers was also slammed by the peasant’s body. As per the package, a sum of Rs 8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated lands and Rs 13,500 per hectare for irrigated lands has been sanctioned. “Farmers spend atleast Rs 20,000 per hectare for cultivation and most of them are sharecroppers who avail personal loans at 3 per cent interest for the purpose. The compensation is too less compared to the quantum of loss,” said Nahak.

Citing discrepancies in damage assessment, he alleged that revenue and agriculture officials rarely adhere to the existing government norms . “While most of the crops were damaged in Beguniapada, preliminary assessment stated that only two panchayats in the block had been affected, forcing farmers to stage protests in front of the block office earlier,” added Nahak.

Members of the body urged the government for adequate compensation besides procurement of harvested paddy at an early date.