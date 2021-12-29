STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HIV positive expectant mother denied service at CHC in Odisha

The pregnant woman of Parkanmala village in Kudmulgumma panchayat under Khairput block was denied service after the CHC authorities came to know that she was an HIV patient.

Published: 29th December 2021 12:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: An incident of discrimination against HIV AIDS patients came to the fore after an HIV positive pregnant woman alleged that she was denied admission at Kudmulgumma community health centre (CHC) for delivery on Saturday.  She was referred to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). 

Sources said, the pregnant woman of Parkanmala village in Kudmulgumma panchayat under Khairput block was rushed to the CHC (around 55 km from the village) after she complained of labour pain. But she was denied service after the hospital authorities came to know that she was an HIV patient. She was then referred to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) and allegedly not provided  ambulance, alleged family members. Helpless, the woman was taken home on a bike where she gave birth to a baby girl. 

Denying the allegations made by the family members, chief district medical officer Praful Kumar Nanda said the woman was provided with an ambulance to take her to the DHH. “The ambulance waited for 15 minutes but the family members were unwilling to take her there and decided to take her home instead,” added Nanda. The mother and child were, however, admitted to the DHH on Tuesday for further treatment. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HIV positive pregnant woman Odisha CHC
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp