Bhubaneswar's ‘IntegratORE’ to meet needs of mining value chain

The digital interface platform will cater to every stage of the mining value chain - from ore extraction to processing, stacking, sampling, loading and its transportation to the consumers.

Published: 29th December 2021 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: City-based IT consulting firm CSM Technologies Ltd has rolled out ‘IntegratORE’, a first of its kind integrated suite of digital mining solutions, for effective management of the mining value chain.

Officials of CSM Technologies said the digital solution that seamlessly tracks the movement of ore will help in overcoming the recurring problems faced by the stakeholders including leaseholders, government, traders, transporters and bankers across the mining value chain.

For governments, the digital platform is equipped with features such as royalty assessment and collection, reporting and return filing, applications for permits and licenses, integration with dispatch processes, real-time stock-keeping and monthly reconciliations of receivables and payables among others. Similarly, it also has many useful components for enterprise miners. 

“IntegratORE marks the culmination of over a decade of our efforts invested in conceptualizing digital mining solutions for governments and private enterprises. As the creator of this digital aggregator, CSM Technologies believes IntegratORE heralds a new wave of ground-level reforms in mining,” said Priyadarshi Nanu Pany, president and CEO of CSM Technologies.

