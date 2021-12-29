STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lack of medicines, doctors puts Baripada ESI dispensary in sick bed

Poor functioning of the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) dispensary in Baripada has fuelled resentment among employees of various sectors registered under the scheme. 

Published: 29th December 2021 11:44 AM

ESI dispensary, Baripada

ESI dispensary, Baripada

By Express News Service

The dispensary, set up in 1986 at Palobani in the town, is reportedly facing a shortage of essential drugs and other medical supplies besides irregular service by the lone doctor there. Many beneficiaries have alleged that despite a monthly deduction of around Rs 300 from their salary towards ESI, they are unable to avail any benefit. While health check-ups are not always possible due to the absence of doctors, most medicines are also unavailable, alleged beneficiaries Sunelika Praharaj and Trupti Patra.

Praharaj said, she has often returned from the dispensary empty-handed as the medicines she wanted were out of stock. “I have even been unable to get a health check-up done due to unavailability of the doctor,” she alleged. 

Patra and other registered workers echoed similar views. Not just medicines, the dispensary does not even have basic supplies like masks despite the Covid situation, they claimed. 

Allegations are rife that dispensary staff are distributing medical supplies illegally while returning genuine beneficiaries on grounds of stock unavailability. The registered people have demanded posting at least one doctor regularly at the dispensary and adequate essential supplies on dispensary premises.

A dispensary staff, on the other hand, said supplements and masks are in short supply for a few months. Besides, the doctor at the dispensary is on duty at 3 pm regularly, he said. 

Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said a doctor from PRM MCH and district labour officer have been asked to look into the matter following which necessary steps will be taken.

