Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces 13 projects for Capital development

The projects include the renovation of Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda) at Dhauligiri and a box culvert for drainage of wastewater from Kedargouri temple among others.

Published: 29th December 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced 13 infrastructure projects worth Rs 103 crore for the development of Ekamra Kshetra here.

The projects include the renovation of Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda) at Dhauligiri, a box culvert for drainage of wastewater from Kedargouri temple, construction of a bridge over the west canal of Daya river and strengthening of an embankment, and 24-hour drinking-water supply (drink from tap) facilities in Ekamra area, Baramunda Housing Board colony and Jagannath Vihar of the city.

The other projects to be executed are piped water supply in Indira colony in Lingipur, rehabilitation of leprosy colony residents of Lingaraj and Gokhibaba areas, lighting of the SUM Hospital road, construction of a road over Daya South canal, restoration of Kuakhai right embankment, and improvement of right bank service road of Daya west canal.

Addressing the people, the Chief Minister said that the Ekamra scheme has been launched to beautify the areas surrounding the Lord Lingaraj temple. After completion of the projects, the glory of Bhubaneswar will be further enhanced.

Speaking about Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, he said that the scheme has brought a revolution in healthcare services.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister Naveen reviewed the progress of the Mo Sarkar initiative in the State and advised the officials to be proactive in delivering services to the people. He said prompt delivery of service to the people should be the objective of a good government.

The Chief Minister said that the Mo Sarkar programme, launched two years ago, has brought professionalism among government servants. As many as 222 services of 28 departments have so far been included in Mo Sarkar.

TAGS
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Ekamra Kshetra Bhubaneswar development
