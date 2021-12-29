STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

One more foreign returnee tests positive for Omicron, tally rises to nine in Odisha

Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said a 31-year-old man hailing from Keonjhar district had returned from Dubai to Bhubaneswar on December 16.

Published: 29th December 2021 11:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2021 11:57 AM   |  A+A-

India Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: One more foreign returnee has tested positive for Omicron taking the tally of patients infected by the new variant of coronavirus to nine in Odisha, a senior health department official said.

Director of Health Service (DHS) Bijay Mohapatra said a 31-year-old man hailing from Keonjhar district had returned from Dubai to Bhubaneswar on December 16.

His genome sequencing has given a positive result, the Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar, has informed the Health department.

He has been admitted to a private hospital, the DHS said, adding that contact tracing of those who were exposed to him is on.

His father and mother have tested negative for the infection and again their samples will be examined.

On December 26, four foreign returnees, 2 from Nigeria and as many from UAE, had tested positive for the Omicron variant.

On December 23, two patients, aged 11 and 15, who recently returned from "non at-risk" country Nigeria, were also found infected.

Prior to that, two patients, aged 41 and 43, had tested positive for the Omicron variant on December 21, after returning to the state from Nigeria and Qatar.

Meanwhile, health experts fear that the Omicron induced third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, may reach its peak in Odisha towards the end of January and first week of February.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also cautioned the people to follow the COVID-19 protocol as Omicron has been spreading across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Omicron
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp