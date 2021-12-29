STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Online learning yes but no phone inside classrooms, Sambalpur teachers told

While a small section of teachers have supported the decision, many others who are trying to cope with the changing teaching practices during the testing times of Covid are miffed over the notice.

online classes

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Smartphones have emerged as an essential tool for online learning during the Covid times but in Sambalpur, teachers have been barred from using these devices inside classrooms.

In a notice, the district education authorities have asked teachers of elementary and secondary schools not to use cellphones in classrooms citing negligence of duty. 

“Many teachers of the secondary and elementary schools are using mobile phones for their personal purpose during classroom teaching, which is negligence/dereliction of government duties. Hence, it is directed that no cellphones will be allowed to teachers during the classroom teaching and violation of the order will be taken seriously,” stated the notice signed by the district education officer (DEO).

A copy of the notice has been issued to headmasters and headmistresses of all elementary and secondary schools besides the block education officers (BEOs) of the district. 

Defending the move, DEO Meenarani Mangal said, “Recently, we have found that many teachers are receiving calls while taking offline classes. Such action disturbs the class and is a neglect of duty. Since offline classes of students from Class VI to X are underway currently, the teachers have been barred from taking their cellphones inside classrooms to avoid any disturbance.”

While a small section of teachers have supported the decision, many others who are trying to cope with the changing teaching practices during the testing times of Covid are miffed over the notice.

A teacher of an elementary school said since last year, they have been taking online classes on mobile phones and working beyond duty hours to teach the students. “Other works like marking attendance, sharing study materials with students and monitoring them are also being done online. Currently, both offline and online classes are underway. Hence, teachers need to take their cellphones to the classroom for those students who are choosing to attend online classes,” he said.

Besides, teachers use cellphones in the classroom to download learning materials and show those to students. Under these circumstances, issuing such a notice is discouraging for teachers, he added.
 

