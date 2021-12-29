Schools for class I to V to reopen from January 3 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the fear of Omicron spread, which is stated to affect children more, looming large, the state government on Tuesday announced reopening of schools for Class I to V students at primary level from January 3.

The School and Mass Education (SME) department stated that the decision to reopen schools for primary students was taken in view of the downward trend of Covid-19 in the state. The decision comes at a time when states are reconsidering offline classes for children in view of the new threat. The Delhi government on Tuesday announced the closure of schools and colleges following a rising trend in cases.

SME Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said around 27,000 schools at the primary level will be re-opened from January 3 with strict compliance to the Covid-19 standard operating procedure. The remaining 3,093 nodal schools, where the summative assessment of Class X students will take place from January 5 to 8, will be reopened from January 10, he said.

On apprehensions over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid and a possible third wave that could affect children the most, Dash said the state government is taking appropriate steps after the Centre announced vaccination of children above 15 years of age. Besides, all required measures are being taken to prevent transmission of the virus in campuses.

The Minister said primary students who have been out of school since April 2020 are interested in attending classes in physical mode. As per the decision taken by the SME department, primary schools will remain open on all days except for Sundays and public holidays. The timing of classes will be 9 am to 12 pm without any lunch break.

The practice of dry ration under the mid-day-meal programme in government schools will continue until further orders. The department also made it clear that offline classes for the students will be subject to the consent of parents. It further stated that the use of face masks and social distancing will be mandatory on school premises.