Baby swapping allegation at DHH, police say false

Banita was admitted to the DHH six days back for delivery. 

Published: 30th December 2021 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:44 AM

By Express News Service

SONEPUR: A month after a newborn baby girl allegedly went missing from the district headquarters hospital (DHH) in Sonepur, the health facility is once again mired in allegations of baby swapping which came to the fore on Wednesday. 

Family members of one Banita Jhankar of Gandapali village under Ulunda block have lodged a complaint with police alleging that their newborn baby was exchanged minutes after the delivery. Banita was admitted to the DHH six days back for delivery. 

On December 24, the family was informed that she has delivered a baby boy. However, the baby handed over to the family after 20 minutes was a girl. “The hospital staff initially told us that my wife had delivered a baby boy but we were handed a baby girl after some time. I want an enquiry into the matter,” said Bisikesan Jhankar, Banita’s husband, who lodged a formal complaint at Sonepur police station. 

Sonepur IIC Niranjan Das said basing on the complaint, police investigated the matter and found it to be false. No boy was born on that day at the DHH. Hospital authorities said they have not received any complaint. 

“We will investigate the matter and find out if the allegation is true or false,” added Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) in-charge, Dr Ramesh Chandra Swain.

