Development works in limbo as posts lie vacant for years

Important positions lying vacant in Jeypore municipality for a couple of years has affected development works and civic concerns in the town. 
 

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Important positions lying vacant in Jeypore municipality for a couple of years has affected development works and civic concerns in the town. The posts of executive officer, health officer and engineer are vacant for over two years now and are being managed by officials from other departments. 

While Jeypore tehsildar T Pradhan is in-charge executive officer, additional district medical officer (ADMO) Arun Padhi is looking after the municipality health officer’s works. Similarly, assistant executive engineer of Jeypore ITDA H Dash is in additional charge of the post of municipality engineer. Incidentally,  all the posts are being managed by officials of other departments as additional charges. 

As a result, development works of the municipality are getting affected as most in-charge officials are preoccupied with their own work. That apart, six out of 10 assistant clerk posts besides that of the head clerk are vacant. 

Former vice-chairman of Jeypore municipality Surya Narayan Rath said, “We are regularly appealing to the Urban Development department to fill up the vacant posts in the civic body but to no avail. Government schemes will be more effective if there are permanent staff.” 

Commenting on the issue, a senior municipality official on condition of anonymity said they have no role in filling vacant posts. “Vacancies are dealt with at government-level. However, all works of the municipality are being  implemented perfectly as per the norms with the available staff,” he said.

