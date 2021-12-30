STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Jagannath darshan this New Year too

The Sri Jagannath temple will remain closed on the New Year for the third consecutive year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
 

Published: 30th December 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

PURI: The Sri Jagannath temple will remain closed on the New Year for the third consecutive year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Srimandir will remain closed for devotees on December 31, January 1 and 2 and regular sanitisation of the temple premises carried out as per the SOP framed by the State government.  Besides imposing ban on zero night celebrations, the State government has asked authorities to keep a strict vigil on visitors arriving at Puri bus stand and railway station. Only those with complete vaccination certificate or RT-PCR negative test report obtained within 96 hours of arrival are allowed to stay in hotels and enter into Srimandir.

On Wednesday, some devotees from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh were apprehended by security personnel while clicking selfies inside the temple. They were later released after paying fine for violating the temple norms. 

Meanwhile, a Jagannath devotee Subrat Rath from Bhubaneswar donated Rs 5 lakh along with silver valuables weighing seven kg to Sri Jagannath temple. A resident of Baramunda,  met members of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA)  Jitendra Kumar Sahu and Ajay Kumar Jena and handed over the cash and utensils to be used for offering of bhog to the Trinity. 

