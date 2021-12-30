STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha gets 14 cyber crimes and economic offences police stations

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that although a challenging task, the state government is stern on arresting cyber crimes.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Scam, Cyber Crime, Fraud

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that cyber offences are rapidly emerging as a dominant crime in the society. But the State government is committed to protect its people from such  technology-based crimes, he asserted.

While inaugurating 14 cyber crimes and economic offences (CC&EO) police stations in various parts of the State virtually, Naveen said that what is worrisome is that the perpetrators are anonymous and such crimes are not restricted by jurisdictional boundaries.

"Since, the source of information is invariably based in servers existing in foreign countries, collection of evidence against the perpetrators becomes challenging," he said. The Chief Minister also said that economic offences have emerged as a blue collar crime which not only affects the individual citizen but also injuries the financial health of the country.

"The government is committed to provide the people of the State with modern policing system and a well-trained police force to counter technology-based crimes and protect their life, liberty and property effectively," he said.

He added that the 14 new CC&EO police stations will have trained police personnel and technical experts. These establishments will be equipped with the latest hardware and software required for investigating economic and cyber offences.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated three upgraded police stations at Info Valley Special Economic Zone, at Pahal under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD), and at 42 Mouza under Cuttack UPD. The three police stations will strengthen policing in the sub-urban areas of the Twin City.

The 14 CC&EO police stations have been set up in Bhubaneswar UPD, Cuttack UPD, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir and Kandhamal.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha Police Odisha cyber crime Odisha economic offence
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Anti-Covid pill to be rolled out shortly; 8 vaccines, 4 treatments now in India's arsenal
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
Chennai Police bans New Year's Eve celebrations in the wake of Omicron threat
Supreme Court.
Insurer can’t deny claim citing existing illness: Supreme Court on health policies
Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo)
MP collector holds back own salary over high number of unaddressed public complaints 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp