Odisha gets 14 cyber crimes and economic offences police stations

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said that cyber offences are rapidly emerging as a dominant crime in the society. But the State government is committed to protect its people from such technology-based crimes, he asserted.

While inaugurating 14 cyber crimes and economic offences (CC&EO) police stations in various parts of the State virtually, Naveen said that what is worrisome is that the perpetrators are anonymous and such crimes are not restricted by jurisdictional boundaries.

"Since, the source of information is invariably based in servers existing in foreign countries, collection of evidence against the perpetrators becomes challenging," he said. The Chief Minister also said that economic offences have emerged as a blue collar crime which not only affects the individual citizen but also injuries the financial health of the country.

"The government is committed to provide the people of the State with modern policing system and a well-trained police force to counter technology-based crimes and protect their life, liberty and property effectively," he said.

He added that the 14 new CC&EO police stations will have trained police personnel and technical experts. These establishments will be equipped with the latest hardware and software required for investigating economic and cyber offences.

The Chief Minister also virtually inaugurated three upgraded police stations at Info Valley Special Economic Zone, at Pahal under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District (UPD), and at 42 Mouza under Cuttack UPD. The three police stations will strengthen policing in the sub-urban areas of the Twin City.

The 14 CC&EO police stations have been set up in Bhubaneswar UPD, Cuttack UPD, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Berhampur, Rourkela, Angul, Balasore, Mayurbhanj, Puri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Balangir and Kandhamal.