Winter chill to return in Odisha from Saturday, temperature may fall by 5 degree Celsius

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After a brief respite, winter chill is likely to return with a vengeance later this week. As per the forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum (night) temperature is again likely to fall by 3 degree Celsius to 5 degree in the State. IMD sources said that the drop will be marked from Saturday onwards.

"The minimum temperature had witnessed an appreciable rise under the influence of a western disturbance. However, the minimum temperature is likely to fall after two days as the flow of northerly and north-westerly winds is expected to strengthen towards Odisha," said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das.

On Wednesday morning, Daringbadi was the coldest at 11.5 degree Celsius, Koraput 13.5 degree and Titlagarh 13.8 degree. The Twin City of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 17.8 degree Celsius and 17.5 degree respectively during the period. This season, Daringbadi recorded the lowest temperature of minus 3.5 degree Celsius on December 21.

Meanwhile, the regional MeT office has issued a warning for dense fog for next two days. Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Jajpur, Bhadrak and Cuttack districts, and shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in northern districts of the State on Thursday morning.

The MeT office has also forecast dense fog at one or two places in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Boudh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in northern districts and at one or two places in Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Boudh districts during the period. "Foggy conditions will prevail in the State in the next two days due to clear sky, calm winds and moisture availability," said Das.