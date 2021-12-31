Angry villagers from Odisha's Barhagoda force open toll plaza on NH-53 

By Express News Service

BARGARH: The toll gate on National Highway-53 at Barhagoda has been forced open by locals demanding light posts and drainage system along the road.

On Wednesday, a group of around 40 villagers led by Barhagoda sarpanch Chaturbhuja Meher reached the toll plaza and opened the gates forcefully. Sources said vehicles plying on the NH have been getting free passage for the last around 30 hours.

Meher said, “We have been demanding light posts along the road from Barhagoda village to Canal Chowk and drainage system near the highway since long. However, Ashoka Buildcon, the company, is not paying any heed to our demands.”

In absence of light posts, accidents are taking place frequently on the NH stretch. Besides, as there is no drain along the highway at Barhagoda, rainwater is entering the village. “The company’s inaction forced us to resort to such kind of agitation. We will continue our protest till the authorities assure us of fulfilling our demands,” he added.

Though officials of Ashoka Buildcon held discussion with the agitating villagers on Thursday, it did not yield any result. Spokesperson of the company Subash Barik said the agitators are also demanding construction of a temple and development of a playground in their village.

“We requested the villagers to give us three months time but they insisted on starting the work immediately, which is not possible. We will meet Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya over the issue. We hope that an amicable solution will be reached through discussion,” Barik added.

According to toll plaza officials, the firm has already incurred a loss of around Rs 40 lakh as thousands of vehicles are plying without paying the tax since Wednesday. Till reports last came in, the agitation was still continuing.