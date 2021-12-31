Bandh hits life in Odisha's Jeypore, BJP to intensify protest

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Normal life in Jeypore was affected due to the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the BJP on Thursday demanding arrest of the culprits involved in raping a woman in Bamunigaon village five days back.

Business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices besides banks remained closed while bus services from Jeypore were suspended due to the bandh. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Borrigumma, Koraput, Sunabeda and Kotpad as Visakhapatnam and Raipur national highways and other roads were blocked by BJP workers in Jeypore. BJP workers also took out a rally and staged dharna near Traffic Chowk.

The woman was allegedly raped on December 24 night. In her complaint with police, she alleged that two notorious criminals, Lalu Bahadur and Mina Barik of Kusumput village, raped her in presence of her husband at gunpoint. Jeypore Sadar police said investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon.

On the day, the State BJP criticised Koraput police for failing to arrest the two accused involved in the rape case even though six days have passed since the crime took place. Addressing mediapersons at the State party office in Bhubaneswar, national secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Aiswarya Biswal said failure to arrest the culprits exposes the anti-women policy of the ruling BJD government.

“Women are not safe under the BJD rule in the State. The BJP has taken the Koraput issue seriously and would intensify protest in the coming days,” she added.