STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Bandh hits life in Odisha's Jeypore, BJP to intensify protest

Business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices besides banks remained closed while bus services from Jeypore were suspended due to the bandh.

Published: 31st December 2021 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

A road blocked in Jeypore during the bandh called by BJP on Thursday.

A road blocked in Jeypore during the bandh called by BJP on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/BHUBANESWAR: Normal life in Jeypore was affected due to the dawn-to-dusk bandh called by the BJP on Thursday demanding arrest of the culprits involved in raping a woman in Bamunigaon village five days back.

Business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices besides banks remained closed while bus services from Jeypore were suspended due to the bandh. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded in Borrigumma, Koraput, Sunabeda and Kotpad as Visakhapatnam and Raipur national highways and other roads were blocked by BJP workers in Jeypore. BJP workers also took out a rally and staged dharna near Traffic Chowk. 

The woman was allegedly raped on December 24 night. In her complaint with police, she alleged that two notorious criminals, Lalu Bahadur and Mina Barik of Kusumput village, raped her in presence of her husband at gunpoint. Jeypore Sadar police said investigation is on and the accused will be nabbed soon.

On the day, the State BJP criticised Koraput police for failing to arrest the two accused involved in the rape case even though six days have passed since the crime took place. Addressing mediapersons at the State party office in Bhubaneswar, national secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha Aiswarya Biswal said failure to arrest the culprits exposes the anti-women policy of the ruling BJD government. 

“Women are not safe under the BJD rule in the State. The BJP has taken the Koraput issue seriously and would intensify protest in the coming days,” she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Jeypore BJP Bamunigaon Jeypore
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp