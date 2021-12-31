STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

BSF DG reviews security situation along Odisha border

There is need for strategic deployment of forces in susceptible areas on Odisha’s borders with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Published: 31st December 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh took stock of issues relating to logistics support, road connectivity and ways and means of tackling the Maoist menace as appraised by other BSF officials. 

BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh took stock of issues relating to logistics support, road connectivity and ways and means of tackling the Maoist menace as appraised by other BSF officials. 

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: There is need for strategic deployment of forces in susceptible areas on Odisha’s borders with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh while reviewing the security scenario in Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Thursday. 

Assessing the left-wing extremism situation in Swabhiman Anchal and Tulasi Dongri reserve forest area, Singh took stock of issues relating to logistics support, road connectivity and ways and means of tackling the Maoist menace as appraised by other BSF officials. 

“Security forces have already made inroads into almost all interior areas here. Only Jantri panchyat in Swabhiman Anchal is left out and that too will be covered with a new COB there soon,” the BSF DG said. 

Singh was accompanied by BSF ADG (Anti Naxal Operations) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti,  DIG, PSO/Offg IG (Spl Ops) Arjun Singh Rathore and DIG (Intelligence) BB Gusain, DIG SWR Koraput Rajesh Pandit, DIG of Malkangiri Sector Headquarters BSF Sanjay Singh and Malkangiri SP Prahalad Sahai Meena.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BSF director general Pankaj Kumar Singh Koraput Malkangiri Odisha border
India Matters
Chennaiites returning home from work faced hardship as rain arrived without warning on Thursday | P Jawahar and Martin Louis
Cloudburst? Sudden, heavy rain throws life in Chennai out of gear, leaves three dead
A health worker collects a swab sample of a passenger to test for COVID-19 as others wait for their turn at a train station in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India reports 16,764 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally surges to 1,270
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express illustrations)
Year-ender 2021: When pan India movies, stars and shows ruled
(Representational Image | File Photo)
Husband can't force wife to have sex: Gujarat High Court 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp