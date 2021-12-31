BSF DG reviews security situation along Odisha border

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/MALKANGIRI: There is need for strategic deployment of forces in susceptible areas on Odisha’s borders with neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said BSF Director General Pankaj Kumar Singh while reviewing the security scenario in Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Thursday.

Assessing the left-wing extremism situation in Swabhiman Anchal and Tulasi Dongri reserve forest area, Singh took stock of issues relating to logistics support, road connectivity and ways and means of tackling the Maoist menace as appraised by other BSF officials.

“Security forces have already made inroads into almost all interior areas here. Only Jantri panchyat in Swabhiman Anchal is left out and that too will be covered with a new COB there soon,” the BSF DG said.

Singh was accompanied by BSF ADG (Anti Naxal Operations) Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, DIG, PSO/Offg IG (Spl Ops) Arjun Singh Rathore and DIG (Intelligence) BB Gusain, DIG SWR Koraput Rajesh Pandit, DIG of Malkangiri Sector Headquarters BSF Sanjay Singh and Malkangiri SP Prahalad Sahai Meena.