CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Kalinga Art Gallery, 5 others across Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday inaugurated Kalinga Art Gallery and five regional art galleries in different parts of the State.

The five regional art galleries have been set up at Chhatrapur (Ganjam), Puri, Balasore, Sambalpur and Koraput. The Kalinga Art Gallery, set up on the premises of State Museum here, is the largest of them. The galleries have been established by Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi.

Speaking at the inauguration function via video-conferencing, the Chief Minister announced that a world-class museum complex will soon come up in the State. He said the Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture has been instructed to develop a comprehensive master-plan for a world-class museum complex with different facilities for history, art and culture.

Highlighting the cultural glory of the State, he said Odisha is a great repository of rich cultural and artistic heritage. “We have unique traditions of painting, architecture, sculpture and handicrafts that reflect a long and diverse cultural heritage. Art runs in our blood, ingrained in our mind. We owe a responsibility to our artistic traditions and should do everything to protect, conserve and promote this unique tradition,” he said.

Naveen said regional art galleries in the five districts will encourage local artists to display their creativity and promote local art forms. These galleries will be a focal point of interaction among our young and budding artists, help them learn and evolve over time.