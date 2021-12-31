No public gathering; political events with 100 persons ceiling: Odisha government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid the spread of Omicron in other parts of the country, Odisha government on Thursday banned social and religious gatherings, community feast and functions, exhibitions and trade fairs in January across the State.

Keeping in view the three-tier Panchayat elections early next year, political gatherings were, however, allowed subject to a ceiling of not more than 100 persons in full compliance with Covid guidelines.

As per the guidelines issued by the Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), no picnic in parks, nature clubs, beaches and other spots will be allowed throughout the month. Exhibitions, trade fairs, expos and melas will also remain prohibited. However, official events will be allowed with prior approval of the government.

Annual day and anniversary celebrations, excursions or picnics by educational institutions have been prohibited while cultural and dance programmes will also not be allowed in hotels, parks, malls, convention centres and kalyan mandaps.

However, cultural gatherings, programmes including orchestra, jatra, dances-classical, folk and other permitted forms, competitions, open air theatres, drama, nukkad natak, street plays and other such performances have been allowed subject to a ceiling of 1,000 persons depending on the size of the ground.

The organisers of such events have been directed to make arrangements for online booking of tickets as far as possible, and open sufficient number of counters to prevent crowding during physical ticket buying.

Only those having double dose/final vaccination certificate or rapid antigen test (RAT)/RT-PCR negative report obtained within 72 hours prior to such functions will be allowed to go into auditoriums, assembly halls, cinema halls, theatres in halls and closed places for the shows, and also marriages and cultural functions being held indoor.

Marriages, thread ceremony, funerals, last rites, etc., have been allowed with a ceiling of 250 persons (for the entire event) including hosts, guests, priests and catering and other support staff.

Curbs

Political gatherings 100 persons max

Open air cultural functions

1,000 persons max

Marriages, last rites 250 persons max

Cinema, theatre halls 50 pc capacity

Banned