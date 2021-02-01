STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJD outreach programme for youths, students

The Chief Minister called upon youths and students to work together to take Odisha to the next level. 

Chief Minister at election rally of BJD in Nabarangpur on Saturday | Expressn Saturday

BJD leader and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik at election rally. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: As a part of the party’s outreach programme to stay connected with youths and students, the ruling BJD on Sunday organised a convention for Biju Yuva Janata Dal (BYJD) and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) wings here after a gap of more than a year.

The meeting is seen as a counter strategy by the BJD to keep its following among youths and students intact in view of the growing popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the meeting through video-conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished the youth and student activists for New Year and asked them to work hard for people. “Students should work hard to realise their own potential,” he said.

Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain, BJD organising secretary Pranab Prakash Das, Bhandaripokhari MLA Prafulla Samal, BJD general secretary in charge of youth and student affairs Pranab Balabantray, BYJD president Byomakesh Ray and BCJD president Debi Prasad Tripathy addressed the meeting.

