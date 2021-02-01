Congress criticises govt for Subarnarekha project delay

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Congress on Sunday slammed the State government over delay in implementation of Subarnarekha irrigation project. Addressing mediapersons here, party’s observer for Mayurbhanj Sudarshan Das said funds sanctioned for the project were not utilised properly. With the project remaining non-functional for last 35 years, concrete walls of the canal have developed cracks and are in need of immediate repair. The project, envisaged to benefit farmers in the district, remains a distant dream due to apathy of the government, he added.

He also said the financial sanction of `5 crore for renovation of Haribaldevjew temple is inadequate. “The government must sanction at least `50 crore for renovation of the shrine on the lines of Sri Jagannath Temple at Puri and Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar,” the senior leader said.

He also raised the issue of construction of embankments on the banks of Budhabalanga river to prevent waterlogging in the town. If the government does not look into the issues, his party will stage a dharna in front of the Collectorate. District Congress Committee president Hemanta Das, senior party leaders Susila Tiria, Jogesh Agarwalla, Bijan Das, Susmita Ghosal were present during the press conference.