Cops recover 1.5 quintal ganja from oil tanker near village in Odisha

By Express News Service

KORAPUT: In a major haul, Semiliguda police recovered 1,577 kg ganja hidden in an oil tanker near Mali-Doliamba village in the early hours of Sunday. Police said the tanker, carrying 158 bundles of cannabis, was on way to Bihar from Lamtaput in the district. Each bundle weighed 10 kg. The estimated worth of the contraband was Rs 75 lakh.

Semiliguda IIC Dhiren Behera said on a tip off, police conducted vehicle checking at Mali-Doliamba junction and intercepted the oil tanker. On search, a total of 1,577 kg ganja was recovered from tanker. Besides, an MUV escorting the tanker was also seized. However, the smugglers managed to escape from the spot.

This is the third seizure by Semiliguda police in last one month. Earlier in two separate incidents, 339 kg ganja and two vehicles were seized besides arrest of three peddlers, the IIC added. Koraput SP Varun Guntupalli said curbing ganja peddling is the top priority for police and a number of teams are working on it across the district. Besides, there is a need to focus more on destroying ganja cultivation in remote areas.

