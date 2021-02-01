STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Costly sanitation deal for Baripada Municipality?

Each trolley rickshaw was procured at Rs 21,610 whereas the current market price is about Rs 18,999, leading to total extra payment of Rs 52,220 apart from GST. 

Published: 01st February 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage bin

For the 660 litre garbage bins, each was brought at Rs 28,305 against the market price of Rs 14,000.

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Did Baripada Municipality pay more than required for sanitation wares meant for a special drive during a purchase made in 2019? Findings of an RTI application at least suggest so. RTI activist Samar Ranjan Das who had filed an application alleges that items like waste bins and trolley rickshaws were purchased from private agencies through tenders but at prices higher than market rates. 

In March 2019, the municipality invited quotations for procurement of 20 trolley rickshaws and movable Sintex waste bins of two specifications - 90 bins of 660 litre each and 400 bins of 240 litre each. As per reply to the RTI applications, all items were bought at rates which Das claims are higher than market prices. Each trolley rickshaw was procured at Rs 21,610 whereas the current market price is about Rs 18,999, leading to total extra payment of Rs 52,220 apart from GST. 

Similarly, for the 660 litre garbage bins, each was brought at Rs 28,305 against the market price of Rs 14,000. For 90 such bins, civic body paid almost double the amount of Rs 25.47 lakh while the actual price stands at about Rs 12.60 lakh. Each of the 240 litre bin was purchased at Rs 5,337 while its market price is Rs 4,500, says activist Das, a resident of Naharpada in Ward-11 who took the RTI route to seek details of the civic body’s expenditure on the said items. 

Das said the information recently shared by the municipality brought to fore stark deviations in purchase prices. Former councillor of Ward-26, Laxmidhar Haboda says a resolution was approved before dissolution of council body that Sintex items should be directly procured from the manufacturing company but the municipality apparently purchased those from another firm at higher cost. 

Contacted, Collector Vineet Bharadwaj said he has directed Sub-Collector and in-charge executive officer of Baripada Municipality P Anvesha Reddy to investigate the matter further. “Necessary action will be taken based on the inquiry report,” he said. Meanwhile, Mayurbhanj observer of Congress Sudarshan Das came down on Baripada municipality for irregularities in implementation of development programmes in the town. As per RTI reports, there is a huge discrepancy in the prices at which Sintex dustbins and trolley rickshaws were procured, he said.   Das demanded a Vigilance probe into the irregularities.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baripada Municipality sanitation garbage bins corruption
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp