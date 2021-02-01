Lift paddy in Balangir, demands MLA Mukesh Mahaling

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Two days after thousands of farmers from Loisingha and Balangir constituencies staged a rally in the headquarters town over discontinuation of paddy procurement by the State, local MLA Mukesh Mahaling has alleged that the government has failed to procure paddy from all farmers and must ensure the same at the earliest.

On Sunday, the MLA told mediapersons that while quintals of paddy are lying unsold, government agencies are dilly-dallying in issue of tokens to farmers. Mahaling further claimed that these tactics are to favour millers as the delay in procurement will eventually lead to distress sale.

On Friday, the agitating farmers had took out a rally to the Collector’s office to vent their anger against non-procurement of remaining paddy. On the same day, Titlagarh Sub-Collector Somesh Upadhyay raided a rice mill at Kantabanji over alleged irregularities. He had also issued orders to impose prohibitory orders under Sec 144 of CrPC until assessment of the stock is complete.