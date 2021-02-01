Major fire breaks out at private hospital in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A major fire broke out at a private hospital in the Tulsipur area here on Monday triggering panic among patients, attendants and staff.

As per reports, the fire erupted at the top floor of the five-story building following which thick smoke was seen emanating.

Though the exact cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the mishap.

On being informed, firefighting teams along with ODRAF staff rushed to the spot to douse the flames. However, no injury or loss of life was reported in the incident till the last report was filed.

As per reports, critical patients are being shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital and other health care facilities in the city.