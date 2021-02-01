Man kills brother, arrested

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A 36-year-old man killed his younger brother in Manakarapur village within Kendrapara town police limits on Saturday night. The accused, Baidhar Bhoi, in a sudden fit of rage attacked his sibling Rabindra Kumar Bhoi (30) with a wooden plank. The younger brother suffered critical head injuries and died on spot.

The motive behind the killing has not yet been ascertained, said Kendrapara town IIC Jyotiranjan Samantray. He said the victim’s body was seized and sent to the district hospital for postmortem. The blood stained wooden plank was seized from the spot.

Baidhar was arrested and booked under section 302 of IPC. He was produced before the court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate where his bail plea was rejected.