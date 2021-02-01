Nine-year-old girl was gang-raped, confirms Odisha police

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Four days after a nine-year-old girl was found critically injured at Sorala village in under Golanthara, police on Sunday said the victim was gang-raped by the two accused youths.

Berhampur Additional SP Pravat Routray said on January 28, two local youths forcibly took the girl to an abandoned house in ODRP Colony and gang-raped her. When she protested, the duo brutally assaulted her with a broken brick, causing injury to her head, face and ear.

On the fateful day, the girl was playing with her younger brother when the accused, reportedly drunk, took her away. Later, hearing her screams, locals reached the spot and nabbed the two youths. They also thrashed the accused duo before handing them over to police.

Police arrested the duo and seized incriminating evidence from the crime spot including the broken brick stained with blood and three teeth. The girl is battling for life at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.